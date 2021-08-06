Bridge Work to Start Monday on Route 120 in Cameron County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that preliminary work on a bridge replacement job in Cameron County will start Monday, August 9.

The bridge spans Grove Run on Route 120, near Sinnemahoning in Gibson Township. Replacing the bridge will improve its condition rating from poor to good. The existing bridge was built in 1928, is 28-feet long and carries an average of almost 650 vehicles daily.

Starting Monday, crews will begin mobilizing equipment, performing excavation, installing erosion and sedimentation controls, and constructing a one-lane temporary roadway that will carry traffic around the work zone until project completion. Flaggers will provide traffic control during this process.

This initial work will be completed utilizing daylight signing set-ups and flaggers. Preliminary work is expected to take about three weeks. Upon completion of the initial work, the temporary roadway will be opened, and an alternating traffic pattern will be in effect controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Overall work will include demolition of the existing structure, placement of a new, pre-cast concrete box culvert, roadway reconstruction, drainage upgrades, guide rail replacement, and miscellaneous items.

The contractor on this $800,000 job is LTT Trucking LLC of North Bend, PA. Work will take place through mid-October and is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

