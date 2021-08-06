Notice of Draft Facility-Wide Title V Air Quality Permit Public Comment Period – Events DC – Walter E. Washington Convention Center

PUBLIC NOTICE

AIR QUALITY TITLE V OPERATING PERMIT AND GENERAL PERMIT FOR EVENTS DC – WALTER E. WASHINGTON CONVENTION CENTER

Notice is hereby given that Event DC has applied for a Title V air quality permit pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapters 2 and 3 (20 DCMR Chapters 2 and 3) to operate the following emission units and miscellaneous sources of air emissions at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, located at 801 Mount Vernon Place NW, Washington DC 20001:

Emission Unit ID and Location Emission Unit Name Description Boiler #1 & Boiler #2 Boiler #1 & Boiler #2 Two 30.0 million BTU per hour Unilux Model ZF-3000W boilers with Gordon-Piatt model F20.0-GO 400 burners Engine #1, Engine #2, Engine #3, and Engine #4 These emergency engines were previously permitted for peak shaving use, but are now being permitted only for emergency use. Engine #1, Engine #2, Engine #3, and Engine #4 Four 1,501 hp Mitsubishi Model S12H-PTA diesel internal combustion engines for emergency electricity generation. Each engine is equipped with a Steuler SCR Catalyst. The engines are non-NSPS units installed in 2002. Two Fire Pumps These two fire pumps are being incorporated into the Title V permit for this facility for the first time, with this permitting action. South and North Emergency Fire Pumps Two (2) Identical 177 kWm (237 hp) Emergency Fire Pumps, John Deere diesel-fired engines. Non-NSPS, Installed in 2002. Chapter 2 Permit Nos. 6954 & 6955 for these units are being incorporated into this permit.

In addition to the above equipment, the facility maintains the following insignificant/miscellaneous units:

Six 0.399 MMBTU/hr hot water heaters;

Two 4.5 MMBTU/hr mild weather boilers;

Two 1 MMBTU/hr boilers at the Carnegie Library;

57 pieces of natural gas-fired kitchen equipment;

Two 6,000 gallon No. 2 fuel oil storage tanks; and

Air conditioning and refrigeration operations.

The contact person for the facility is Hootan Kaboli, Vice President, Facility Operations and Services Division Events DC at (202) 249-3305 or [email protected].

Based on these emission units, the facility has the potential to emit the following pollutants: sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ), oxides of nitrogen (NO x ), particulate matter, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide, and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs).

The following is an estimate of overall potential emissions from the facility:

Plantwide Emissions Summary (tons per year) Pollutant Potential Emissions Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 9.34 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 51.15 Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) – includes both filterable and condensable fractions 3.99 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) 6.08 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 23.17 Total Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) 0.64

This facility has the potential to emit 51.15 tons per year of oxides of nitrogen (NO x ). The value for this criteria pollutant exceeds the major source thresholds in the District of Columbia of 25 TPY of NO x . Because potential emissions of NO x exceed the relevant major source threshold, pursuant to 20 DCMR 300.1(a), the source is subject to Chapter 3 and must obtain an operating permit in accordance with that regulation and Title V of the federal Clean Air Act.

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) has reviewed the permit application and related documents and has made a preliminary determination that the applicant meets all applicable air quality requirements promulgated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the District. Therefore, draft TV permit No. 037-R1 has been prepared.

The application, the draft permit and associated Fact Sheet and Statement of Basis, and all other materials submitted by the applicant [except those entitled to confidential treatment under 20 DCMR 301.1(c)] considered in making this preliminary determination are available for public review during normal business hours at the offices of the Department of Energy and Environment, 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC 20002. Copies of the draft TV permit and related fact sheet are available at http://doee.dc.gov/service/public-notices-hearings.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action.

Comments on the draft Title V permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after September 7, 2021 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Abraham T. Hagos at (202) 535- 1354 or [email protected].