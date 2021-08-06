Submit Release
News Search

There were 424 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,118 in the last 365 days.

Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Newton vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

6 August 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications for judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to fill the vacancy created by the July 6, 2021, retirement of Judge Thomas H. Newton after nearly three decades of judicial service. After earning his undergraduate and law degrees from Howard University in Washington, D.C., Newton clerked for the late Judge Lewis Clymer at the 16th Judicial Circuit (Jackson County) before serving first as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Jackson County and then an assistant United States district attorney for the Western District of Missouri. He was appointed a circuit judge in Jackson County in 1993 and was elevated in 1999 to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, where he served as chief judge from July 2008 through June 2010.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at WDJudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov, or by postal mail to Appellate Judicial Commission, Western District Judge Vacancy, Post Office Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The nomination form is available below.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021. Interested persons may download the application and instructions below.

The commission expects to meet Tuesday through Thursday, October 12 through 14, 2021, at the Supreme Court of Missouri, at 207 West High Street in Jefferson City, to interview applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the interviews. 

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676

You just read:

Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Newton vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.