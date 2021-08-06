Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Newton vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District
6 August 2021
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications for judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to fill the vacancy created by the July 6, 2021, retirement of Judge Thomas H. Newton after nearly three decades of judicial service. After earning his undergraduate and law degrees from Howard University in Washington, D.C., Newton clerked for the late Judge Lewis Clymer at the 16th Judicial Circuit (Jackson County) before serving first as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Jackson County and then an assistant United States district attorney for the Western District of Missouri. He was appointed a circuit judge in Jackson County in 1993 and was elevated in 1999 to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, where he served as chief judge from July 2008 through June 2010.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021. Interested persons may download the application and instructions below.
The commission expects to meet Tuesday through Thursday, October 12 through 14, 2021, at the Supreme Court of Missouri, at 207 West High Street in Jefferson City, to interview applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the interviews.
Contact: Beth S. Riggert
Communications Counsel
Supreme Court of Missouri
(573) 751-3676