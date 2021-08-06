Allegheny County Bridge Inspections Next Week

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities in various locations in the City of Pittsburgh and Edgewood and Wilkinsburg boroughs, Allegheny County, will occur Monday and Tuesday, August 9-10 weather permitting.

Bridge inspection work will occur according the following schedule:

Monday night, August 9 – A single-lane restriction will occur on I-376 (Parkway East) in both directions for inspection activities on the overhead bridge and ramps at the Squirrel Hill/Homestead (Exit 74) interchange. Work will occur from 9 p.m. Monday night through 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Tuesday night, August 10 – A single-lane restriction will occur on I-376 (Parkway East) in both directions for inspection activities on the overhead bridge that carries traffic from Route 30 to eastbound I-376. Work will occur from 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

PennDOT crews will conduct the routine inspection activities.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

