ROAD CLOSURE- Vt Route 105 near North Pleasant St. North Troy

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vt Route 105 in the area of North Pleasant St near St. Vincent’s Catholic Church is closed due to an incident.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

