Your Spiritual Revolution is organizing its first virtual Wellness & Healing Expo 2021 for free to a worldwide audience.

MUMBAI, INDIA, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever since the pandemic has hit the human race, we have fallen prey to the new way of survival. Making peace with the virtual and digital world, each one of us has adapted to the new normal and the changes it brought to our lives. The lockdown restricted moments & activities coercively made us stay indoors. This sudden change in lives and shift in living habits negatively impacted our mind, body, and soul. The restrictions oozed the energy in and around the body; it made the aura and soul hostile. This period of the crisis made people strive hard to attain their inner peace & integral health. It imbibed a sense of stress & anxiety in human minds & the subconscious. It made people understand the importance of holistic health and the significance of integral healing.

Since visiting events, workshops, exhibitions personally became a problematic chase, digital fairs, virtual events, virtual workshops & seminars witnessed a boost. Events & Workshops that help people enlighten their souls with spiritual instincts and encourage them to find peaceful moments became requisite. And to eliminate such pandemic hues simultaneously while keeping up with the fast-paced digital world & the new normal, Your Spiritual Revolution is organizing the first free Wellness & Healing Expo 2021, Virtually from 28th August to 31st August 2021!

Wellness & Healing Expo organized by Your Spiritual Revolution is a virtual retreat for spiritual seekers on a global level. It is open for visitors and exhibitors who wish to witness the new era of global recreational retreats. Apart from Free Registration, it has many things to offer. From products & services to spiritual rejuvenation, the takeaways are wisdom and significance of Integral health for everyone witnessing this expo. Composed uniquely to provide spiritual enlightenment and products & services to heal the mind, body & soul, this Wellness & Healing Expo works as the first step towards integral evolution for visitors. Your Spiritual Revolution is leading by offering an interactive space for all healing & wellness enthusiasts through this Virtual Expo.

“Our mission is to create a spiritual retreat that connects audiences globally and encourages people to begin their spiritual journey. This next-generation expo strives to bring the worldwide audience together, on one platform, for a greater purpose. We are opening the doors of this recreational event for everyone. Presenters, Experts, Healers, Coaches & Businesses can join as an exhibitor, and spiritual seekers and enthusiasts can witness the event as visitors.

For exhibitors, It will serve as a golden chance to share the products & services and promote them to a worldwide audience. It will allow the exhibitors to connect with the audience virtually through live video & chat functions. By generating quality leads and providing the exhibitors with audience analytics, this expo is not less than a brilliant opening for exhibitors & presenters to boost their sales and business,” says Mr. Amitt Parikh, Founder, Your Spiritual Revolution.

Since the Covid Crisis fast-paced everything to virtual, this Expo will allow the visitors to experience a complete 360-degree digital experience absolutely for free throughout the Expo. From stalls to interactive sessions, live video chats, webinars, this Expo also offers exclusive auditoriums to the exhibitors who wish to conduct sessions or provide in-depth information.

“No need of pacing outside the house and experiencing the virtual expo from personal comfort and convenience; this expo will get everything you need to begin with your spiritual journey in just one click. Visitors will benefit themselves by registering for free, learning about various aspects of integral healing, energy healing modalities, the significance of holistic health & wellness, and how to apply these learnings to your life. With worldwide renowned healers & coaches to connect with, an opportunity to interact with them, consult and learn about spirituality & integral healing, this Wellness & Healing Expo is like a rejuvenation for mind, body, and soul to visitors as well” Amitt Parikh further states.

To be acknowledged as a remarkable journey, this expo will help the spiritual seekers & enthusiasts to overcome the imbalances of life with the art of distance healing, energy healing, and various intuitive healing modalities. Besides the details about Wellness & Healing Expo 2021, one can visit https://yourspiritualrevolution.org/ to learn more about spiritual evolution, Integral Healing, intuition development, human aura & chakra systems, lucid dreaming etc.