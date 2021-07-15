Parikh Info Solutions ranks in the top 10 most promising Language Translation companies by Silicon India Magazine

Parikh Info Solutions Logo Parikh Info Solutions Services Subtitling

The localization industry expert, Parikh Info Solutions has ranked in the top 10 most promising translation companies of India by Silicon India.

MUMBAI, INDIA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is witnessing a radically advanced era of digitalization. Not just individuals, but small, medium, and big companies are forced to take a dig at this new digital world. Speeding with all dynamic virtual technologies, the world has become more technologically diverse yet connected. Regardless of geographical boundaries, people look forward to connecting with people on opposite sides of the globe. This urge for connectivity between humankind raises the need to make all languages more accessible. Thus, the digital revolution led by the Internet has profoundly changed all the trends and upskilled global languages and interpretation services.

Parikh Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd has a well-established & distinguished identity of its own, leading the industry with professional expertise in various services like Translation, Transcription, Localization, Voice Over, Subtitling, Dubbing, Remote Video Interpretation, and Digital Marketing. It excels in providing services for more than 50 languages, including all Major Indian, Asian, European, and African languages. Apart from that, Parikh Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd also offers services in rare Indian Languages like Sanskrit, Maithili, Bodo, Santali, and more.

An ISO 9001:2015 certified firm, Parikh Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd ensures delivery of the highest quality service with utmost accuracy, in a profound and well-defined way to its clients, along with maintaining a healthy company-client relationship. With a team of highly skilled & experienced professionals, which includes language experts of various linguistic backgrounds, Parikh Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd offers the most precise and accurate translation services. Furthermore, with defined industry-specific knowledge and keeping up with industry-specific terminology, style, and standards, Parikh Info Solution adheres to provide the most reliable translation & interpretation services.

“Parikh Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd is associated with professional linguists from different industries with years of experience. We have natives from various regions worldwide and countries on board with us to work in association with their well-versed language. Our core team of management comprises members from various Indian states, speaking native languages. We work on projects with native freelancers having professional translation experience and specific domain knowledge spanning 3 to 10 years. We are skilled in providing 100% human translation to our clients. According to the client’s preferences and requirements, our linguistic experts are skilled and experienced in using AI tools too. Our linguists use leading CAT (Computer Aided Translation) tools like Trados, Wordfast Pro, Memsource, memoQ, ATMS, TWS, MateCAT, SmartCAT, XTM, and so on to offer high-quality translated output, while keeping it consistent and concise," says Ravisha Parikh, Director, Parikh Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

“High-quality services at affordable prices during the project and even after months of submission & completion of the projects are some differentiating factors that make Parikh Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd distinguished from other LSPs in the market. We provide language translation and interpretation services at a cost-effective rate along with many peculiarities that fit right in the customer’s budget. Our transparency in the procedure, rates, and continued support help us build and maintain a healthy client relationship. Aligning our technical knowledge and skills in both language and digital marketing, we have ventured into digital marketing services. We prominently offer unique digital marketing services and marketing solutions in all Indian languages”, states Amitt Parikh, Managing Director, Parikh Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Notable for its efficient, accurate, and consistent language services for over 20 years, Parikh Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd has worked on 50+ language projects for more than 275 clients across 25 countries. Acknowledging the importance of high-quality translation, Parikh Info Solution adheres to allocating their best team to work on the client’s project. The projects undergo scrutinizing and proofreading before approval and hence come across multiple quality checks. It ensures that everything mentioned in the project specifications is covered and the client gets the best outcome.

The procedure starts with understanding client requirements, domain knowledge, tools to be used, and assigning the task to the most suitable linguist matching the needs. Followed by proofreading, editing, and moderating by a second experienced native linguist and a final QA by the project manager to reassure about the specifications and instructions mentioned while assigning.

“Services from Parikh Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd are trusted and loved by renowned brands like Reliance, Bharti Axa, HDFC Life, Aditya Birla Capital, Book My Show, The Art of Living, Aditya Birla Sunlife Insurance, Kotak Life Insurance, Lionbridge, Volkswagen, Sodexo, IDBI, Star Union Dai-Ichi, and all leading translation agencies from across the globe. With revenue growth of 40% on a YoY basis currently, we plan to expand the operations in 2021-2022,” concludes Ms. Ravisha Parikh, Director, Parikh Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd.