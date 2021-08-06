Leading CNC Company WayKen Continues to Transform Its Custom Machining Services

Custom Machining-1 Custom Machining-2 low volume custom cnc machining-3

WayKen has the capability and experience to provide efficient custom machining services for your low-volume CNC machining projects at a reasonable price.

Once you make an order with us, our in-house production capabilities and external manufacturing resources allow us to meet all your custom machining needs at the best price.” — the WayKen CEO

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, August 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CNC machining is becoming a crucial part of the custom production of parts. With the demand in low-volume production, manufacturers are turning to custom machining to produce parts according to customer specifications.Leading rapid manufacturing company, WayKen, is specializing in providing these services to their customers. Based in China, the company has an experienced team that provides efficient custom machining services for low-volume CNC machining projects at a reasonable price. As an ISO 9001 certified company, it's known for its precise quality, on-time delivery, and affordable parts.According to WayKen CEO, “Our custom machining services are some of the best in the market if you are looking for low volume CNC production. At the company, we can handle any amount of orders for custom machined parts. We are your go-to machine shop if you need quality parts.”WayKen uses CNC machining during customization because its more suitable for short runs. Because it’s a computer-controlled process, it also creates custom parts with accuracy, flexibility, and high repeatability. As a critical process in prototyping custom parts, this machining service caters to a range of materials, making it easier to launch products into the market.In manufacturing, custom machining is vital when parts with special requirements are unavailable from the usual suppliers or when the desired part has unique features not present on standard components. Businesses with special order requirements requiring varying delivery times and batches can order custom machining at WayKen.With over 20 years of experience in this business, WayKen prides itself as an expert in custom machining and is very reliable in producing high-quality and precise parts. Most clients are leaning towards custom low-volume CNC machining because it allows the parts to be built faster and get to the market quickly.A custom machine shop is critical in supplying parts as soon as they are ordered. Whether it's a small quantity or an emergency order, WayKen is an ideal partner for clients because it has production methods and advanced machining equipment. With a qualified team of designers and engineers, the company is transforming its custom machining services from the simple milling to the complex 5-axis CNC machining.Once the client orders come in, the company offers a mix of benefits. They can precisely handle metal machining and prototype plastic machining projects. The custom machine shop operates 24/7 to ensure the parts are efficiently made and have gone through the proper quality control checks during the production, machining, programming, and finishing processes.Custom machining is a much better alternative to molding, casting, 3D printing, or sheet metal fabrication for small orders. It's also ideal because the parts achieve finer tolerances and are more robust, which is a key specialty for WayKen’s team.WayKen custom machining is well suited for plastic materials such as nylon, acetal, acrylic, and metal materials, including aluminum 6061 & 7075, steel & stainless, bronze, and brass. The company also handles turning, Milling, 5-axis machining, surface grinding, EDM, and Wire EDM for custom parts.As a leading industry player, WayKen is at the forefront of producing custom parts using its advanced technology. The China-based company has a highly qualified team of experts well-equipped to handle all types of low-volume CNC machining projects.About WayKen Rapid Manufacturing Ltd: Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, WayKen’s services vary from providing CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Vacuum Casting, Rapid Tooling to Sheet Metal Processing. Wayken offers CNC milling, CNC turning, drilling, and tapping for various materials, such as metal machining or CNC plastic.Their key technologies make them stand out in the market. They include Rapid Injection Molding, CNC Prototype Machining, CNC Aluminium Machining, Prototype finishing and painting, Urethane Vacuum Casting.

Welcome to WayKen Rapid