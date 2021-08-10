China’s WayKen Takes Parts Manufacturing To The Next Level With Its Precision Machining Services

WayKen offers quality precision machining for the manufacturing of parts with complex features. We are your one-stop shop for precision CNC machining.

We are your one-stop shop for precision CNC machining. At WayKen, our in-house engineering team has professional machining experience to handle prototype and low volume production.” — The WayKen CEO

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Globally, precision machining is an essential service in creating components and parts that impact our daily lives. In this evolving manufacturing era, every industry, from the production of medical devices, aircraft aluminum alloys to custom automotive tools, requires precision machining to make high-quality parts ​​​​​​​​​​WayK​en is a renowned Rapid Manufacturing company in China that tops the list among manufacturers offering precision machining services globally. The company has state-of-the-art technology and highly skilled machinists in their precision machine shop dedicated to producing high-quality precision machined parts that meet and exceed customer expectations.WayKen is a reliable partner for clients that need quality precision machining for parts with complex features. Its capabilities and the full range of operations are essential in creating and designing machines, parts, and tools useful in modern manufacturing.CNC precision machining at WayKen involves using precision CNC machine tools for manufacturing parts according to strict design specifications, critical tolerances, and manufacturing guidelines. Any object made up of many small parts will require precision machining at one point to ensure all the pieces fit together correctly and function properly.Since it’s a subtractive manufacturing method, precision machinists at WayKen use this process to removes excess raw material from a workpiece using Computer Numerical Control (CNC) equipment. By shaping larger blocks of material into precise parts, the finished product has to meet the exact client specifications.WayKen’s precision machining services are top-notch and revolutionizing the manufacturing of parts in the industry. The company is maintaining its position as a market leader by offering different types of precision machining. They have CNC milling for high precision, complex and low-volume parts, precision grinding of metals for the best tolerances and surface finishes, CNC lathes for creating round or tubular-shaped parts, and high-performance EDM and wire EDM.The ISO 9001 certification means that WayKen performs quality checks for prototype machining through 100% part inspection. The parts will be manufactured and inspected using advanced in-house equipment, including 3-, 4-, and 5-axis CNC machines. In addition, precision machining for parts that need to go through mass production ensures repeatable and consistent results.WayKen will use precision machining for projects that need complex shaped parts. With CNC, there’s a higher machining accuracy, consistent machining quality, and very tight tolerances. In case of any design changes, machinists only need to change the NC program, saving production time.This process is also the go-to for precise parts because of its high repeatability, suitable for low- and high-volume orders. The company also reduces labor intensity because the process has a high degree of machine automation with a favorable cutting volume that improves machining efficiency compared to other standard machines.If you would like to make an order, the WayKen CEO says, “Our company doesn’t compromise on quality. You will get a fast quote returns within 24 hours, 95% on-time delivery, and parts shipping within 7 days or less. We produce high-precision intricate parts with dimensional tolerances to meet your exact specifications; make your order today.”WayKen has managed to upgrade and maintain its precision machining services by selecting and using the best tools. The CAM software, 5-axis machines, and computer hardware have also been upgraded to accommodate higher precision levels and improve the speed and accuracy of CNC machining.About WayKen Rapid Manufacturing Ltd: Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, WayKen’s services vary from providing CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Vacuum Casting, Rapid Tooling to Sheet Metal Processing. Wayken offers CNC milling, CNC turning, drilling, and tapping for various materials, such as metal machining or CNC plastic.Their key technologies make them stand out in the market. They include Rapid Injection Molding, CNC Prototype Machining, CNC Aluminium Machining, Prototype finishing and painting, Urethane Vacuum Casting.

Welcome to WayKen Rapid