Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Siskiyou, Nevada and Placer Counties Due to Fires

Published: Aug 05, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency for Siskiyou County due to the Antelope Fire and for Nevada and Placer counties due to the River Fire. The fires collectively have burned thousands of acres, destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of thousands of residents.

The Governor earlier today announced that the state has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the state’s response to the River Fire. California recently secured FMAGs to support the response to the Dixie Fire and Lava Fire, and Governor Newsom issued an emergency proclamation for counties impacted by the Lava Fire and the Beckwourth Complex Fire.

The text of the proclamation can be found here.

###