GFP Seeking Comments on Elk Plan

July 15, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is seeking comments on the draft elk action plan.

All individuals interested in the management of elk in South Dakota have from now through August 16, 2021, to provide suggestions and comments on the draft action plan. A final draft of the action plan is scheduled to be presented to the GFP Commission in September for their consideration and adoption.

A draft of the action plan can be found online at gfp.sd.gov/management-plans under “Plans Up for Revision.” Written comments on the plan can be sent to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, S.D. 57501, or emailed to elkplan@state.sd.us. Comments must be received by August 16, 2021, and include your full name and city of residence.