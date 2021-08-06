Submit Release
News Search

There were 509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,488 in the last 365 days.

GFP Seeking Comments on Elk Plan

July 15, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is seeking comments on the draft elk action plan.

All individuals interested in the management of elk in South Dakota have from now through August 16, 2021, to provide suggestions and comments on the draft action plan. A final draft of the action plan is scheduled to be presented to the GFP Commission in September for their consideration and adoption.

A draft of the action plan can be found online at gfp.sd.gov/management-plans under “Plans Up for Revision.” Written comments on the plan can be sent to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, S.D. 57501, or emailed to elkplan@state.sd.us. Comments must be received by August 16, 2021, and include your full name and city of residence.

 

View All News

You just read:

GFP Seeking Comments on Elk Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.