Submit Release
News Search

There were 509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,488 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Joins $21 Bil­lion Opi­oid Dis­trib­u­tor Settlement

Following on his previous announcement, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced his intention to join the $21 billion opioid distributor settlement in a press conference on Thursday. The settlement includes up to $1.1 billion awarded to Texas and its subdivisions. Opioid distributors are also creating a nationwide clearinghouse to prevent drug diversion. Local counties and cities will need to join now to maximize the benefit of this settlement with most of this money going to expert-approved opioid abatement strategies.  

“This settlement could potentially change the lives of many Texans if cities and counties act now,” Attorney General Paxton said. “It’s time for us to come together again as only Texans can, maximize our recovery, and take care of our citizens so that we can serve as an example for the rest of the country.” 

In addition, with the bankruptcy cases of manufacturers Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt, both are expected to emerge from bankruptcy in the upcoming months and provide millions of additional dollars for opioid abatement. 

For more information about the settlement, click here.  

You just read:

Pax­ton Joins $21 Bil­lion Opi­oid Dis­trib­u­tor Settlement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.