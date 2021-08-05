Governor Newsom Statement on the Passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka 

Published: Aug 05, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka:

“Jennifer and I were heartbroken to hear of the passing of Richard Trumka. Richard was a force. As President of AFL-CIO, he fought to increase the minimum wage and gave a voice to working people from coast to coast. We have lost a giant, but with every win for workers’ rights, his legacy will live on.”

###