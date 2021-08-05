Franklin County Juvenile Judge Appointed

Judge-appointee Dana Preisse

A former Franklin County drug court judge, Dana S. Preisse, was appointed today to a seat on the county bench where she served for 24 years.

The appointment was made by Gov. Mike DeWine. On Aug. 16, former Judge Preisse will assume the seat formerly held by Judge Terri Jamison, who was elected to the Tenth District Court of Appeals.

Former Judge Preisse served on the Franklin County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court until she lost in the November 2020 election.

Her new term expires Jan. 4, 2025, but she must run in 2022 to retain the seat.

Before first being elected in 1996, former Judge Preisse was in private law practice for more than 11 years, focusing on litigation and family law.

In 2002, she established the first drug court in Franklin County. She created the Family Recovery Court for substance-dependent parents who had lost, or were at risk of losing, custody of their children to the state.

Former Judge Preisse received her bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and her law degree from the Capital University Law School.