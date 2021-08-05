Submit Release
News Search

There were 509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,488 in the last 365 days.

Franklin County Juvenile Judge Appointed

Image is a headshot photo of Judge-Appointee Dana Preisse in her black judicial robe

Judge-appointee Dana Preisse

Image is a headshot photo of Judge-Appointee Dana Preisse in her black judicial robe

Judge-appointee Dana Preisse

A former Franklin County drug court judge, Dana S. Preisse, was appointed today to a seat on the county bench where she served for 24 years.

The appointment was made by Gov. Mike DeWine. On Aug. 16, former Judge Preisse will assume the seat formerly held by Judge Terri Jamison, who was elected to the Tenth District Court of Appeals.

Former Judge Preisse served on the Franklin County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court until she lost in the November 2020 election.

Her new term expires Jan. 4, 2025, but she must run in 2022 to retain the seat.

Before first being elected in 1996, former Judge Preisse was in private law practice for more than 11 years, focusing on litigation and family law.

In 2002, she established the first drug court in Franklin County. She created the Family Recovery Court for substance-dependent parents who had lost, or were at risk of losing, custody of their children to the state.

Former Judge Preisse received her bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and her law degree from the Capital University Law School.

You just read:

Franklin County Juvenile Judge Appointed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.