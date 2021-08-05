Submit Release
I-95 Lane Closures Scheduled Next Two Weeks for Soil Borings, Lighting Measurements in Philadelphia

08/05/2021

King of Prussia, PA - Interstate 95 lane closures will be in place over the next two weeks at two locations in Philadelphia for engineering activities related to future construction on the interstate, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

  • Tuesday, August 10, through Friday, August 13, and Monday, August 16, through Friday, August 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, northbound and southbound lane closures will be in place at the Bridge Street Interchange south of the existing work zone for soil borings; and
  • Monday, August 16, from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM the following morning, northbound and southbound single lane closures will be in place between Interstate 676 and Columbus Boulevard for lighting measurements in the recessed section of the interstate.

Motorists should allow extra time for travel through these work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.   The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for reconstruction of I-95 between Carver Street and Margaret Street, including the Bridge Street Interchange ramps. The lighting measurements are part of the advance engineering on the project to cap I-95 in the Penn’s Landing area. For more information, visit www.95revive.com.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

 

