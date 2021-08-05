Middlesex/Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A303041
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jon Prack
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/5/2021 / 0941
STREET: Lower Depot Rd.
TOWN: Marshfield
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Norman Dix
AGE: 87
SEAT BELT? No
PASSENGER: Judy Dix
AGE: 78
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: Pending further investigation
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 8/5/2021 at approximately 0941 hours, Vermont State Police, Plainfield Fire Dept., Plainfield FAST Squad, Marshfield Fire Dept., Cabot Fire Dept.,
and East Montpelier EMS responded to a report of a single vehicle crash.
Investigation determined a 2016 Chevrolet truck, driven by Norman Dix, 87, of Plainfield was traveling southbound on Lower Depot Rd. The vehicle traveled
off the west edge of the roadway and overturned.
Dix was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger, Judy Dix, was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center with non-life threatening
injuries.
Excessive speed or impairment are not considered factors in the crash at this time. An investigation is active.
Trooper Jonathan Prack
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex VT 05602
(802) 229-9191
(802) 229-2648 (fax)