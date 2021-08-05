Middlesex/Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A303041

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jon Prack

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 8/5/2021 / 0941

STREET: Lower Depot Rd.

TOWN: Marshfield

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Norman Dix

AGE: 87

SEAT BELT? No

PASSENGER: Judy Dix

AGE: 78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: Pending further investigation

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 8/5/2021 at approximately 0941 hours, Vermont State Police, Plainfield Fire Dept., Plainfield FAST Squad, Marshfield Fire Dept., Cabot Fire Dept.,

and East Montpelier EMS responded to a report of a single vehicle crash.

Investigation determined a 2016 Chevrolet truck, driven by Norman Dix, 87, of Plainfield was traveling southbound on Lower Depot Rd. The vehicle traveled

off the west edge of the roadway and overturned.

Dix was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger, Judy Dix, was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center with non-life threatening

injuries.

Excessive speed or impairment are not considered factors in the crash at this time. An investigation is active.

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)