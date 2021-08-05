Commerce renews Renaissance Zone for Williston

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that the Renaissance Zone Program for the city of Williston has been renewed for five additional years. The Renaissance Zone Program is a tool for community redevelopment and economic investment that incorporates tax incentives to business and residential properties. Williston started utilizing the Renaissance Zone Program in 2005 and has had 29 approved projects. Recent major projects include Grace and Glam completed in 2021 and Cooks on Main, completed in 2019. “Williston has used the Renaissance Zone Program to encourage reinvestment and redevelopment in its downtown area to enhance business and improve housing,” Commerce Community Services Renaissance Zone Program Manager Rikki Roehrich said. “The program is often used in smaller rural communities to attract businesses that provide vital services to their populations.” The Renaissance Zone Program currently includes 58 cities across North Dakota. Since the program’s inception in 1999, more than 1,700 projects have been approved and more than 1,350 have been completed. For more information, contact Renaissance Zone Program Manager Rikki Roehrich at (701) 328-2687. For tax related questions, please contact Liliya Montgomery at (701) 328-1296.