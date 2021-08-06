CampTek Software joins the Certified UiPath Service Network (USN)
CampTek Software, a leading RPA SaaS Provider, announces it is part of the highly esteemed certified UiPath Service Network (USN).PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CampTek Software, a leading RPA SaaS Provider, announces a partnership expansion with UiPath by earning the highly esteemed certification within the UiPath Service Network (USN). UiPath is an enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company and the 2021 Industry Leader in the Gartner RPA Magic Quadrant.
This certification puts CampTek Software in a select group of global UiPath partners. This elite status signifies CampTek Software’s capability to deliver RPA solutions with the same integrity and level of professionalism as UiPath’s professional service firm.
A Professional Services Certified partner is one who has been rigorously vetted to join an elite group of best-of-breed partners accredited with advanced delivery skills and demonstrated success in real-world customer projects.
Certified UiPath USN partners have advanced knowledge in key areas such as Business Process Analysis, superior Development techniques, Infrastructure and Architecture planning. This advanced certification enables UiPath partners to scale end-to-end automation for their clients using best practices.
With the rapid growth of Robotic Process Automation, the need for a proven partner with a track record of RPA success has become increasingly apparent.
“USN certification demonstrates our ability to offer, deliver and support our customers anywhere on their RPA journey within the UiPath Ecosystem. It’s an honor to be part of group of select partners who can deliver on the promise of Automation.” Peter Camp, CampTek Software’s CTO and Founder said.
About CampTek Software
CampTek Software is a Full-Life-Cycle RPA SaaS Provider with industry experience developing and supporting RPA Applications since 2005. We have the expertise to support any Automation initiative. With our unique background, we are qualified to develop and support any RPA Process. We offer Strategy Services, Host Support and Bot Support for all production processes and industry leading products like Healthcare RCM ROI Bots, Citizen Development as a Service, Swift Search document management and indexing and InvoiceBot. Our unique hosted model offers many powerful advantages including a shorter time to market, 24/7 support and overall lower cost of entry.
For additional information about CampTek Software, please contact Bob DiSciullo at 877.272.0857 x6685 or via email at bdisciullo@campteksoftware.com Additional information can also be found at WWW.CAMPTEKSOFTWARE.COM
About UiPath
UiPath is a leading Robotic Process Automation vendor providing a complete software platform to help organizations efficiently automate business processes.
Bob DiSciullo
CampTek Software
+1 877-272-0857 ext. 6685
sales@campteksoftware.com
