Wakonda State Park hosts Comets, Asteroids and Meteors Program Aug. 12

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 5, 2021 – Wakonda State Park staff invites the public to attend a program by Dr. Robert Sadler, professor of physical science at Culver-Stockton College, from 8:15 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Sadler will discuss the solar system and focus on the smaller bodies in it, such as dwarf planets, comets and asteroids. He will also comment on the Perseid meteor shower, which is currently peaking, and share ways of locating objects in the night sky.

After the program, everyone will adjourn for a viewing session of the meteor shower, weather permitting.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Wakonda State Park is located at 32836 State Park Road in LaGrange. For more information about the public meeting or other events at the park, call 573-655-2280.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit https://mostateparks.commostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

