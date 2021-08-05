Open house to discuss Augusta Wildlife Area forest wildlife stewardship plan

Submit Release
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a public open house on August 18, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Cottonwood Loop shelter house of the Welter Recreation Area, to discuss a proposed forest wildlife stewardship plan at the Augusta Wildlife Management Area (WMA). The Augusta forest wildlife stewardship plan is a guide for future management of the wildlife area which will focus on creating and maintaining wildlife habitat along with promoting long-term sustainability of the forest resource at Augusta WMA.

 

This will be an informal open house where DNR representatives will be on hand from the Wildlife Bureau and Forestry Section to answer questions and discuss future plans at Augusta WMA with the public.

 

The Cottonwood Loop of the Welter Recreation Area is located 1-mile northwest of the town of Augusta, on Skunk River Road.

 

