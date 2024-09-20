DNR enforcement actions, published 09/19/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Davis County

Quality Truss & Design, L.L.C.

Ease all illegal solid waste disposal activities and open burning; collect, containerize, and properly dispose of all remaining solid waste materials on-site at a permitted solid waste disposal facility or recycling facility and submit copies of disposal receipts; and pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.

Dubuque County

Jonathan Loes

Develop a plan of action for all of the following: scraped manure management, operation of the solids settling structure, and facility controls that will prevent future discharges; submit the plan of action for approval and immediately implement upon approval; and pay a $4,650 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.