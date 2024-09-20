Public hearings for proposed administrative code changes to be held September 24

DES MOINES – Public hearings for proposed Iowa Administrative Code changes have been scheduled for Sept. 24. The meetings are open to the public.

Water Quality Bureau

The Regulatory Analyses for the proposed changes to the Water Quality Bureau (WQB) rules that are being made in accordance with Executive Order 10 (EO10) were published in the Iowa Administrative Bulletin on September 4, 2024. Twenty Regulatory Analyses were published for the WQB rules, covering Chapters 38-44, 50-55, 60, 62-64, 66-69, 81-83, and 90-93. More information on EO10 and all of the published Regulatory Analyses are available on the DNR's Water Quality Rulemaking webpage.

The WQB is hosting two virtual public hearings for these Regulatory Analyses where persons may present their views orally or in writing. Pre-registration is required, and the links below will take you to the meeting registration.

WQB EO10 Regulatory Analysis Hearing – Wells, Drinking Water, Wastewater (NPDES, Construction, and Onsite), Operator and Laboratory Certification, and SRF (Chapters 38-44, 60, 62-64, 66-69, 81-83, and 90-93)

WQB EO10 Regulatory Analysis Hearing – Water Allocation and Use (Chapters 50 - 55)

Written comments in response to these Regulatory Analyses must be received by the Department of Natural Resources no later than 4:30 p.m. on September 24th. Direct comments or questions about the hearings to the staff contacts on the Water Quality Rulemaking webpage.

Land Quality Bureau

The Iowa DNR Land Quality Bureau (LQB) will be hosting two public meetings to discuss proposed changes to Iowa Administrative Code Chapter 561-17: Oil, Gas, and Metallic Minerals and to Chapters 70-76: Floodplain or Floodway Development.

Proposed Chapter 17 and Chapters 70-76 have been reviewed consistent with Executive Order 10 (EO10), an effort to eliminate extraneous language, reduce regulatory red tape, and condense Iowa code.

The public is encouraged to provide comments on Chapter 561-17 and Chapters 70-76. The public can participate via video conference or by phone.

LQB EO10 Public Hearing – Oil, Gas, and Metallic Minerals (Chapter 17)

LQB EO10 Public Hearing - Floodplain or Floodway Development (Chapters 70-76)

Written comments may be submitted by email to matthew.graesch@dnr.iowa.gov by close of business on September 24.