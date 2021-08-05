Gov. Lujan Grisham issues statement on Biden clean cars announcement

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday issued the following statement in response to news of the Biden Administration’s strategy to tighten pollution rules and move the United States toward zero-emission vehicles as a means of combating the life-threatening effects of climate change:

“New Mexico is already on the road toward adopting clean car standards that will put us on a path toward job creation and ensure long-lasting environmental stewardship and better public health outcomes – but a national rule means bigger emissions reductions from all states, not only the ones who choose to adopt the California rules. With transportation being the country’s number one source of greenhouse gas emissions, the Biden Administration is making the right decision for our economy, for public health and for our environment.

“Meanwhile, New Mexico will continue to pursue clean car standards, as well as other efforts to curb pollution from this sector, including building up electric vehicle infrastructure and adopting clean fuel standards. These efforts not only improve air quality and combat a changing climate, they’ll also spur economic growth and diversification and contribute to job creation here in New Mexico.

“Automakers the world over acknowledge that low-emission and zero-emission vehicles are the future – New Mexico is on board, and has been on board, and the rest of the country is going to get on board, too.

“I commend the Biden Administration for the forward-thinking action taken today.”