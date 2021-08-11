Strategist Lori Hamilton Shares Advice on Dealing with Disappointment

Lori Hamilton's Dealing with Disappointment Tools & Tricks Lori Hamilton Lori Hamilton's Hardship into Happiness

As her performance is postponed (again), Lori opens up

When disappointment happens, it’s important to take a moment and sit with it. That’s why I wrote about my recent experiences. We all have them!” — Lori Hamilton

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In addition to using comedy to provide social insights and the relief of laughter in difficult times, Lori Hamilton has also been releasing self-help guides and resources. They are designed to provide tools and advice for creatives and entrepreneurs who are struggling to manage stress and anxiety during these difficult times.As someone who has experienced stress and sadness from a young age, Hamilton is familiar with the effects that hard emotions can have on the mind and heart. She’s created several newsletters to share the lessons she has learned and the tools and mindsets that have helped her accept and grow through her own challenging experiences. Her most recent outlines how she is dealing with her own disappointment regarding the postponement of her performance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival due to COVID-19.“This or something better.”Her advice starts with honesty, sitting in the bad feeling of disappointment and not pretending like everything is fine. Then she continues with one of her favorite mantras, Dear Universe, I will take this (thing I want), but if that’s not for me, I will happily take something better. Thank you. She then takes you through her own emotional process step-by-step including the hopefulness of making plans, the determination of following them through, the disappointment when they fail, the acceptance and the subsequent self-doubt, the break, and the rest, which brings hope.“I wrote an entire play about following my intuition. The very play I was planning to take to Edinburgh. I decided (for once) to follow my own advice... The clarity for me comes not from having the answers, but from trusting that the answers will come when they are ready to come.”You can read the rest of her insight on dealing with disappointment here. Everyone experiences disappointment, stress, anxiety, and a host of other feelings that can be difficult to understand and accept. Hamilton’s guides and resources, which can be found on both her comedic website and her production company site, remind us to take good care of ourselves because spreading positivity and kindness starts with being kind to ourselves first. To read more from Lori, visit her series on Turning Hardship into Happiness Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and Mannes College of Music. After a singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she wenton to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films, created and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 59 awards for creative and writing excellence,including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with her constant, much-needed supervision. To see more of her work, visit TheLoriHamilton.com.

