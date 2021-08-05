Schuylkill County: Upcomig Road Work

​County: Schuylkill Municipality: Pottsville City Road name: PA 61 North Between: Mauch Chunk and Mill Creek Road Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 8/9/21 Est completion date: 8/13/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: County: Schuylkill Municipality: PA 901 Road name: PA 901 Between: US 209 and PA 183 Type of work: Brush Cutting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 8/9/21 Est completion date: 8/13/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: County: Schuylkill Municipality: Hegins, and Frailey Twps. Road name: PA 25 Between: PA 125 and US 209 Type of work: Milling & Paving Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 8/9/21 Est completion date: 8/13/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: County: Schuylkill Municipality: West Mahanoy/ Mahanoy Twps. Road name: Morea Road Between: Frackville Borough and PA 54 Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 8/9/21 Est completion date: 8/13/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: County: Schuylkill Municipality: North Union Twp. Road name: Red Ridge Road Between: Ringtown Borough and Columbia County Line Type of work: Brush Cutting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 8/9/21 Est completion date: 8/13/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: County: Schuylkill Municipality: New Castle Twp. Road name: PA 61 Between: Frackville Borough and St. Clair Borough Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Start date: 8/9/21 Est completion date: 8/13/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update:

