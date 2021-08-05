Submit Release
Schuylkill County: Upcomig Road Work

​County:  Schuylkill Municipality:  Pottsville City Road name:  PA 61 North Between:  Mauch Chunk  and Mill Creek Road Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  8/9/21 Est completion date:  8/13/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update:    County:  Schuylkill Municipality:  PA 901 Road name:  PA 901 Between:  US 209 and PA 183 Type of work:  Brush Cutting Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  8/9/21 Est completion date:  8/13/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update:    County:  Schuylkill Municipality:  Hegins, and Frailey Twps. Road name:  PA 25 Between:  PA 125 and US 209 Type of work:  Milling & Paving Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  8/9/21 Est completion date:  8/13/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update:    County:  Schuylkill Municipality:  West Mahanoy/ Mahanoy Twps. Road name:  Morea Road Between:  Frackville Borough and PA 54 Type of work:  Drainage Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  8/9/21 Est completion date:  8/13/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update:    County:  Schuylkill Municipality:  North Union Twp. Road name:  Red Ridge Road Between:  Ringtown Borough and Columbia County Line Type of work:  Brush Cutting Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  8/9/21 Est completion date:  8/13/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update:    County:  Schuylkill Municipality:  New Castle Twp. Road name:  PA 61 Between:  Frackville Borough and St. Clair Borough Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction both directions.  Start date:  8/9/21 Est completion date:  8/13/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update:

