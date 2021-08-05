Submit Release
Military Street Bridge in Port Huron to operate under adjusted schedule effective immediately

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT and the city of Port Huron will be following the Code of Federal Regulation for operation of the Military Street bascule bridge. - Federal law requires the bridge only open on the hour and half hour unless 5 or more boats are queued. - This change is being followed to reduce wear and tear while the bridge hydraulics are being repaired.

August 5, 2021 - Effective immediately MDOT and the city of Port Huron will follow the Code of Federal Regulation regarding operation of the Military Street bascule bridge on I-94 Business Loop (BL). This federal law requires the bridge to be opened only on the hour and half hour, unless 5 or more boats are queued in the Black River. Exceptions for emergencies related to Coast Guard traffic will be accommodated.

This change is being instituted following recent mechanical issues related to the bridge hydraulics. While repairs were ongoing, crews manually placed the bridge in the open position to accommodate maritime traffic. A temporary fix has been completed, and permanent repair parts are on order and expected to be installed following Labor Day weekend. Ahead of this permanent fix, MDOT and the city have chosen to strictly follow federal regulations for operation of the bridge to reduce wear and tear on existing bridge hydraulics.

