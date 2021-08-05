Crystal Falls maintenance work starts Aug. 9

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Iron

HIGHWAYS: US-2/US-141, M-69

CLOSEST CITY: Crystal Falls

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $228,000 in concrete, pavement, and drainage structure repairs on US-2/US-141 (5th Avenue) and M-69 (Superior Avenue) near the US-2/M-69 intersection in the city of Crystal Falls, Iron County. Some night work will be required.

The project map is available on Mi Drive

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be maintained on US-2/US-141 and M-69 using single-lane closures under flag control. Some of the work will require short-term detours of eastbound US-2 and eastbound and westbound M-69. Detours on local streets will be posted.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The project will repair deteriorated pavement, resulting in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety.