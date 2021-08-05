FDLE arrests Lee County man for possession of child sexual abuse material
For Immediate Release August 5, 2021 LEE COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Dennis August Lange, 58, of North Fort Myers for 10 counts of possession of child pornography in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(5)(a), a third degree felony. Due to the number of images and the sexual battery of children depicted in the images, each count is enhanced to second degree felonies based on F.S. 775.0847(2). The investigation began in June based on information that an online address was being used to share files depicting child sexual abuse. On July 20, FDLE Fort Myers Cyber Squad agents served a search warrant at Lange’s residence and found a laptop computer in his office. Subsequent forensic digital examination located child sexual abuse images and videos on Lange’s computer. FDLE agents and Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Lange last night. He was booked into the Lee County Jail. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensics exams. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution. Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.
