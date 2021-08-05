Insurance Agency in Slidell, Louisiana Partners with National SEO Agency
Fassbender Insurance, who serves clients in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and California, recently began an aggressive SEO marketing campaign.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fassbender Insurance has partnered with national SEO agency, One Click SEO, to increase digital marketing efforts targeted at homeowners and businesses in all of Louisiana as well as Mississippi, Texas, and California. Fassbender Insurance has been providing insurance broker services to both individuals and businesses for several years. As a highly respected insurance brokerage, Fassbender aims to provide the best combination of service, coverage, and price possible. The Slidell insurance office for Fassbender Insurance is located at 2051 East Gause Blvd Suite 50 Slidell, LA 70458. The Bay St. Louis insurance office is located at 311 Reese Street Bay St. Louis 39520.
For more information visit: Slidell Insurance Agency, Fassbender Insurance.
This increased marketing effort will help to increase the online visibility of Fassbender Insurance in the areas that they serve. This will be accomplished by leveraging search engine optimization best practices and with an increased number of online reviews as an Insurance agency in Slidell, LA.
Fassbender Insurance has been locally owned and operated since 2005. Their agents have over 30 years of combined experience and the staff is equipped with the knowledge and background to handle all types of insurance for both individuals and businesses. Fassbender Insurance is a full service insurance brokerage that offers coverage for various needs. These include homeowners, auto, commercial, flood, church, and personal lines insurance. Being an insurance "brokerage" instead of an "carrier" means that Fassbender Insurance can save money for their clients by shopping around for the best deals. Because Fassbender has long standing relationships with a variety of insurance carriers, they can sometimes even get rates not available to others.
Bryan Fassbender, President of Fassbender Insurance, was quoted as saying, "Fassbender Insurance is not just your insurance agent…we are your wholesale broker. We write with over 50 insurance carriers, and we work to find you the best price possible. We are dedicated to providing fast & friendly service that fit your family’s needs!"
The increased focus on advanced digital marketing is due to the fact that the insurance market has been moving more and more online in recent years. Many potential clients are saying that they started their search online before they got an insurance agent to find out information about different companies. Fassbender has developed in depth knowledge and understanding of the online market place and knows that the key to future success starts online. Fassbender aims to dominate the search engine results in the Slidell and surrounding areas.
One Click SEO is a national SEO company. Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, One Click SEO has helped many of their clients become more competitive online by achieving first page rankings on Google in their client's respective categories.
Fassbender Insurance is confident looking towards the future and excited to continue helping both individuals and businesses with their insurance needs.
To find out more about Fassbender Insurance:
Slidell, LA office - call (985) 607-0291 or visit at 2051 East Gause Blvd Suite 50 Slidell, LA 70458.
Bay St. Louis MS office - call (228) 265-5885 or visit at 311 Reese Street Bay St. Louis 39520.
