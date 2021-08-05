PSA Certification adopts BeVeg Vegan Certification Program

PSA enrolls in the accredited BeVeg vegan program and is now authorized by BeVeg International as a certification body for vegan certification in India.

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSA Quality Certification Limited is a leading expert in System Certification and Consultancy. Founded in 2011, PSA has built a credible reputation among their clients by offering a wide range of services in the field of management certifications.

PSA has a highly experienced and dedicated group of professionals who work to meet the highest possible standards in the industry. In a very short period of time, PSA Quality Certification has been able to gain countrywide certification credible work in providing ISO various certifications.

To maintain credibility among clients and stakeholders and become the leading organization in providing ISO certification and Consultancy services, PSA enrolls in the accredited BeVeg vegan program and is now authorized by BeVeg International as a certification body for vegan certification in India.

Protecting the consumer is the primary goal of BeVeg.

The Beveg vegan certification, born in the United States, was created from the need to define a global vegan standard that ensures and provides the consumer with the confidence necessary to buy and consume products bearing the BeVeg seal of approval without worries.

BeVeg is the only vegan accreditation developed by attorneys, and the first vegan certification body to be certified under ISO 17065 accreditation, making it an internationally certified vegan program and a global conformity assessment program.

BeVeg demands research, inspection, verification, animal DNA lab analysis, and global supply chain accountability that meets the set out published vegan standard.

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

