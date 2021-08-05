Top 25 List of Hospitals Providing Telehealth Visits during Covid (UPDATED)
Top 25 hospitals based on highest number of Medicare patients receiving an office visit via telehealth from April 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020
Analysis of top U.S. hospitals providing telehealth services during covid and their corresponding prices - UPDATED from prior report.
As price transparency becomes more ubiquitous, we expect to see a tightening of hospital prices for the same service.”LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon-Valley based Hospital Pricing Specialists LLC analyzed over 250 million Medicare hospital outpatient claim codes from April 1, 2020 through December 20, 2020 to determine the Top 25 hospitals that provided telehealth services during the covid epidemic. Telehealth services were identified by either modifer code GT or GQ. NOTE: This study updates and replaces a prior study released earlier this week.
Among all of the hospital services provided via telehealth, one service (CPT G0463 – Hospital Outpatient Clinic Visit) occurred the most, representing over 47% of total telehealth claims.
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA was at the top of the list with 976 telehealth visits for this code, and charging a price of $487.38.
The average telehealth price among the Top 25 hospitals was $169.43, with the lowest hospital price at $43.79 (University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Baltimore, MD) and the highest price of $487.38 at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Below is the price and volumes detail among the Top 25 Hospitals:
Rank 1 - Dana-Farber Cancer Institute [Boston, MA] -- Visits = 976 and Price = $487.38
Rank 2 - Saint Mary's Hospital [Richmond, VA] -- Visits = 739 and Price = $139.00
Rank 3 - University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers [Ann Arbor, MI] -- Visits = 699 and Price = $123.36
Rank 4 - Northwestern Medical Center [Saint Albans, VT] -- Visits = 654 and Price = $122.36
Rank 5 - Memorial Regional Medical Center [Mechanicsville, VA] -- Visits = 597 and Price = $139.00
Rank 6 - Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center [Norfolk, VA] -- Visits = 546 and Price = $139.00
Rank 7 - University of Maryland Medical Center [Baltimore, MD] -- Visits = 514 and Price = $58.65
Rank 8 - Mercy Health - Saint Charles Hospital [Oregon, OH] -- Visits = 479 and Price = $264.18
Rank 9 - Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital [Barrington, IL] -- Visits = 462 and Price = $119.74
Rank 10 - Trinitas Regional Medical Center [Elizabeth, NJ] -- Visits = 461 and Price = $223.90
Rank 11 - Saint Francis Medical Center [Midlothian, VA] -- Visits = 430 and Price = $139.00
Rank 12 - Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center [Portsmouth, VA] -- Visits = 427 and Price = $139.00
Rank 13 - University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus [Baltimore, MD] -- Visits = 422 and Price = $59.66
Rank 14 - Richmond Community Hospital [Richmond, VA] -- Visits = 350 and Price = $139.00
Rank 15 - Tufts Medical Center [Boston, MA] -- Visits = 348 and Price = $235.70
Rank 16 - Mercy Health - Saint Rita's Medical Center [Lima, OH] -- Visits = 338 and Price = $170.38
Rank 17 - Albany Medical Center [Albany, NY] -- Visits = 307 and Price = $232.26
Rank 18 - University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center [Bel Air, MD] -- Visits = 285 and Price = $43.79
Rank 19 - Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center [Chicago, IL] -- Visits = 273 and Price = $318.24
Rank 20 - Mercy Health - Defiance Hospital [Defiance, OH] -- Visits = 221 and Price = $134.25
Rank 21 - Park Center [Fort Wayne, IN] -- Visits = 201 and Price = $144.65
Rank 22 - Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital [Bozeman, MT] -- Visits = 193 and Price = $133.65
Rank 23 - Advocate Lutheran General Hospital [Park Ridge, IL] -- Visits = 185 and Price = $163.86
Rank 24 - Buffalo General Medical Center [Buffalo, NY] -- Visits = 183 and Price = $229.02
Rank 25 - Aurora Saint Luke's Medical Center [Milwaukee, WI] -- Visits = 176 and Price = $136.72
A full copy of this study (including all hospitals) is available for free upon request.
