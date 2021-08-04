Top 25 List of Hospitals Providing Telehealth Visits during Covid
Analysis of top U.S. hospitals providing telehealth services during covid and their corresponding prices
As price transparency becomes more ubiquitous, we expect to see a tightening of hospital prices for the same service.”LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon-Valley based Hospital Pricing Specialists LLC analyzed over 250 million Medicare hospital outpatient claims from April 1, 2020 through December 20, 2020 to determine the Top 25 hospitals that provided telehealth services during the covid epidemic.
— Rick Louie, Managing Director of HPS
Among all of the hospital services provided via telehealth, one service (CPT G0463 – Hospital Outpatient Clinic Visit) occurred the most, representing over 47% of total telehealth claims.
University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers in Ann Arbor, Michigan was at the top of the list with 57,129 telehealth visits for this code, and charging a price of $123.36.
The average telehealth price among the Top 25 hospitals was $169.52, with the lowest hospital price at $20.00 (Carilion Roanoke Memorial in Roanoke, VA) and the highest price of $487.38 at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Below is the price and volumes detail among the Top 25 Hospitals:
Rank 1 - University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers [Ann Arbor, MI] -- 57,129 telehealth visits; average price = $123.36
Rank 2 - Massachusetts General Hospital [Boston, MA] -- 38,948 telehealth visits; average price = $151.00
Rank 3 - Brigham and Women's Hospital [Boston, MA] -- 34,336 telehealth visits; average price = $170.20
Rank 4 - Dana-Farber Cancer Institute [Boston, MA] -- 29,480 telehealth visits; average price = $487.38
Rank 5 - The University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston Campus [Galveston, TX] -- 27,495 telehealth visits; average price = $119.00
Rank 6 - Henry Ford Hospital [Detroit, MI] -- 27,160 telehealth visits; average price = $60.22
Rank 7 - Strong Memorial Hospital [Rochester, NY] -- 23,085 telehealth visits; average price = $229.48
Rank 8 - The University of Vermont Medical Center [Burlington, VT] -- 22,974 telehealth visits; average price = $194.40
Rank 9 - Yale-New Haven Hospital [New Haven, CT] -- 21,202 telehealth visits; average price = $151.95
Rank 10 - Geisinger Medical Center [Danville, PA] -- 19,865 telehealth visits; average price = $145.00
Rank 11 - Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital [Roanoke, VA] -- 18,079 telehealth visits; average price = $20.00
Rank 12 - Freeman West [Joplin, MO] -- 18,077 telehealth visits; average price = $222.00
Rank 13 - Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center [La Crosse, WI] -- 15,406 telehealth visits; average price = $100.00
Rank 14 - VCU Medical Center [Richmond, VA] -- 15,220 telehealth visits; average price = $352.00
Rank 15 - Adena Regional Medical Center [Chillicothe, OH] -- 14,676 telehealth visits; average price = $108.33
Rank 16 - Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital [Binghamton, NY] -- 13,323 telehealth visits; average price = $140.67
Rank 17 - Virginia Mason Medical Center [Seattle, WA] -- 13,316 telehealth visits; average price = $140.00
Rank 18 - MetroHealth Medical Center [Cleveland, OH] -- 13,215 telehealth visits; average price = $200.00
Rank 19 - Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola [Pensacola, FL] -- 12,986 telehealth visits; average price = $158.09
Rank 20 - Unity Health White County Medical Center [Searcy, AR] -- 12,704 telehealth visits; average price = $118.00
Rank 21 - The Johns Hopkins Hospital [Baltimore, MD] -- 12,672 telehealth visits; average price = $150.17
Rank 22 - UAB Hospital [Birmingham, AL] -- 12,666 telehealth visits; average price = $317.00
Rank 23 - Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center [Columbus, OH] -- 12,469 telehealth visits; average price = $170.00
Rank 24 - UHS Binghamton General Hospital [Binghamton, NY] -- 12,040 telehealth visits; average price = $72.40
Rank 25 - UH Cleveland Medical Center [Cleveland, OH] -- 11,571 telehealth visits; average price = $137.31
A full copy of this study (including all hospitals) is available for free upon request.
