PHOTOS: Sec. Gaskin Honors U.S. Coast Guard with Proclamation

Aug 5, 2021

August 5, 2021

PHOTOS AVAILABLE: Sec. Gaskin Honors U.S. Coast Guard with Proclamation

The ceremony was part of the annual Coast Guard Day event at Base Elizabeth City; Elizabeth City was officially re-certified as a Coast Guard City at the event.

Elizabeth City, NC -- U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Laura Dickey and NC Department of Military Affairs Secretary, LtGen Walter E. Gaskin (Photo credit: PA1 Stephen Lehmann USCG Public Affairs)

Raleigh, N.C. – On Wednesday, to celebrate Coast Guard Day, Secretary Gaskin visited Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City to present RDML Laura Dickey, Commander CG District 5 with Governor Cooper’s proclamation, which the governor issued in honor of the United States Coast Guard’s 231st birthday.

As part of the event, a brief ceremony was held to recertify Elizabeth City as “Coast Guard City.” The city first received the Coast Guard City designation in May 2015. Under the program’s rules, cities are required to seek recertification every five years. To date, 29 cities have been declared by Congress to be “Coast Guard Cities.”

