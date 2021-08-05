Stop on Red Week Highlights Dangers of Running Red Lights

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists to obey traffic signals as part of national Stop on Red Week.

The campaign, which is an initiative of the National Coalition for Safer Roads, runs through Saturday, August 7, 2021. It is designed to bring awareness to the dangers of running red lights and the lives lost in related crashes.

“The work we do at PennDOT revolves around safety and one of our key focus areas is heightening awareness of dangerous driver behavior,” said Brian McNulty, PennDOT District 1 Executive. “Stop on Red Week is a perfect opportunity to remind motorists they have an important role to play by driving responsibly to reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on our roadways.”

Crashes involving red light running in PennDOT’s District 1, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, increased in 2020 to 239 compared to 231 in 2019, according to PennDOT data.

Although there were no fatalities caused by drivers running red lights in the northwest region last year, there were 110 injuries.

As the Pennsylvania Driver's Manual states, traffic signals are installed at intersections to control the movement of vehicles and pedestrians. Below is a brief explanation of the meaning behind the lights on traffic signals:

Red Light When there is a steady red light, stop before crossing the marked stop line or crosswalk. If you cannot see any lines, stop before entering the intersection. Wait for a green light before you start. You may turn right while the light is red, unless a “No Turn on Red” sign is posted at the intersection. You must first stop, check for and yield to pedestrians and other traffic. You may also turn left after you stop at a red light, if you are in the left lane and are turning left from a one-way street onto another one-way street, unless a sign tells you not to turn. You must first stop and yield to pedestrians and other traffic.

Yellow Light A steady yellow light indicates a steady red light will soon appear. If you are driving toward an intersection and a yellow light appears, slow down and prepare to stop. If you are within the intersection or cannot stop safely before entering the intersection, continue through carefully.

Flashing Yellow Arrow

PennDOT has implemented a new type of traffic signal to provide a safer, more efficient left turn for motorists. The flashing yellow arrow indication is a new type of display that replaced the circular green indication for left turns at signalized intersections. The signal is more intuitive to motorists and, according to national data, can reduce left-turn crashes by as much as 20 percent. For more information on correctly using a flashing yellow arrow turn signal, watch this video.

Green Light

A steady green light means you may drive through the intersection if the road is clear. You may also turn right or left unless a sign tells you not to; however, when turning, you must yield to other vehicles and pedestrians within the intersection.

For more information on traffic safety, visit www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

Join the conversation by on social media by using the hashtag #StopOnRed2021.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095