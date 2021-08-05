Virtual Public Meeting Set for Jacksonville Road Betterment Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), will soon host a virtual public meeting to provide information on its Jacksonville Road (State Route 26) betterment project.

The project is located in Marion Township, Centre County and is about 2.2 miles long. The project extends eastward from the Interstate-80/Exit 161 westbound exit ramp to approximately 900 feet past the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Walnut Ridge Road. Since this section of Jacksonville Road will provide access to the Interstate 80 local interchange, safety improvements will be made along the corridor.

The virtual public meeting will be held via the PennDOT project page. To participate in the virtual public meeting, go to www.PennDOT.gov/jacksonvilleroad. The virtual public meeting will be live:

Tuesday, August 10 at 8:00 A.M. through 11:59 P.M. Friday, August 13.

Additionally, property owners in the project area can schedule a one-on-one half-hour meeting with PennDOT staff by visiting https://jacksonvilleroad.setmore.com/ and selecting a time slot that best fits their schedule. These time slots will take place on Wednesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 19 between 12:00 Noon to 8:00 P.M. The location for these meetings is the Marion Township Building at 4337 Jacksonville Road, Howard, PA.

Information at both the virtual public meeting and the in-person meetings will include the scope of work, Right-of-Way acquisitions, and traffic impacts.

Questions and comments regarding the project may be submitted to project manager Steven Rusnak, E.I.T. Steven can be reached at 70 PennDOT Drive, Clearfield, PA, 16830, by email at strusnak@pa.gov, or by phone at 814-696-6855.

The virtual public meeting materials and exhibits will be presented in English. If you need communication accommodations, or an interpreter, or have a disability and need assistance, special arrangements can be made to accommodate most needs. Please call PennDOT’s District 2-0 Public Information Office at (814) 765-0423 for assistance. Please be aware that advance notice is requested as some accommodations may require additional time.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, (814) 765-0423

