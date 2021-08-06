Sunshine Coast Health Centre, Drug, Alcohol, PTSD, and Trauma Treatment Centre Announces Post - Communication Strategies
British Columbia, Canada
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a top-rated drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD treatment program for men located in Powell River, BC.
Communication is so obvious that we often pass over it as part of effective treatment.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a top-rated Canadian drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD treatment program for men at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/, is proud to announce a foundational post to its blog on communication. The post is authored by Cenk Matalon, a registered clinical counsellor at the Centre.
“Communication is so obvious that we often pass over it as part of effective treatment,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Cenk's post, however, reiterates the importance of communication including how communication can be a vulnerable act. It's valuable for anyone to read, whether that person is struggling with addiction, trauma, or PTSD as well as the loved ones, partners, and friends of a person who is on the road to recovery.”
Persons seeking to learn more can read the post at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/what-is-good-communication/. The post is entitled, "What is Good Communication?," and is a foundational essay on the importance of communication, its essence, and strategies to become better at the communicative process. The post explains that "Communication is an inherently vulnerable act since we’re risking getting hurt, not being heard, being dismissed, etc. by the person with whom we’re trying to connect." This vulnerability is a process of both self-discovery by the person impacted by addiction as well as outward communication towards and with the persons in his life with whom he shares a connection. (It should be noted that the Centre focuses exclusively on treatment options for men. A parallel Centre called, Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/), offers best-in-class therapy and treatment options for women, also in Powell River, British Columbia Canada).
Persons looking to learn more about drug rehab or alcohol treatment can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/. That page explains the basics of the Centre's innovative methodology, which is a non 12 step methodology. Among the building blocks of this methodology is good communication. The incoming client learns to be a better communicator, as do his therapists and others in the program. After successful treatment, the client goes out into the larger world with new skills to help boster recovery from drugs, alcohol, or trauma. Persons who would like to read more blog content by Cenk Matalon can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/author/cenkm/, which is an index to all key posts by the author.
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 32-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
Website. https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/
