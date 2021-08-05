Ongoing Opioid Education Ramped Up in face of Increasing Pandemic Overdoses

First-responders in Pinellas County saw a 34 percent increase in suspected overdose-related emergencies in 2020.

The pandemic caused a surge in overdose deaths in Pinellas County galvanizing Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida to increase its education efforts.

We shouldn’t have to wait for there to be a drug epidemic in order to do something about it.” — Julieta Santagostino, president Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida