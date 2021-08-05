Submit Release
M-311 chip and fog sealing in Battle Creek starts Monday

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Calhoun County

HIGHWAY: M-311 (11 Mile Road)

CLOSEST CITY: Battle Creek

START DATE: Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be chip sealing and fog sealing 13.4 miles of M-311 from M-60 to M-96 (Michigan Avenue).

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will extend the life of the roadway and improve safety for motorists. Chip sealing is a surface treatment that fills cracks and helps prevent water from penetrating the road surface, provides an anti-glare surface during wet weather and an increased reflective surface for night driving, increases friction for wet and winter weather, and is done at a fraction of the cost of traditional pavement overlays.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures with a traffic regulator.

