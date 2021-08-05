Submit Release
News Search

There were 467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,704 in the last 365 days.

State Representative Carl O. Sherman keynotes BSW Legislative Breakfast

member image

State Representative Carl O. Sherman keynotes BSW Legislative Breakfast  print page

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.
08/04/2021

LANCASTER – State Representative Carl O. Sherman will be virtually keynoting this week’s Best Southwest Partnership TGIF Legislative Breakfast on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Moderated by the Honorable Michael Williams, there will be limited in-person seating at Cedar Hill’s Alan E. Sims Recreation Center and a live stream of the event on the BSW Facebook Page beginning at 8 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/bswpartnership

“I am very much looking forward to sharing topics with my constituents in the Best Southwest and beyond regarding legislation past and future,” Representative Sherman said about Friday’s breakfast. “I look forward to discussing the importance of this year’s legislative session, which ended in May as well as the challenges and importance of current decisions being made by Texas State Representatives in order to assure that my constituents and all Texans continue to be empowered to create their future, the bedrock of a strong democracy.”

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.424

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0953

(512) 463-5887 Fax

103 N. Dallas Avenue

Lancaster, Texas 75146

(972) 227-1064

You just read:

State Representative Carl O. Sherman keynotes BSW Legislative Breakfast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.