State Representative Carl O. Sherman keynotes BSW Legislative Breakfast

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

08/04/2021

LANCASTER – State Representative Carl O. Sherman will be virtually keynoting this week’s Best Southwest Partnership TGIF Legislative Breakfast on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Moderated by the Honorable Michael Williams, there will be limited in-person seating at Cedar Hill’s Alan E. Sims Recreation Center and a live stream of the event on the BSW Facebook Page beginning at 8 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/bswpartnership

“I am very much looking forward to sharing topics with my constituents in the Best Southwest and beyond regarding legislation past and future,” Representative Sherman said about Friday’s breakfast. “I look forward to discussing the importance of this year’s legislative session, which ended in May as well as the challenges and importance of current decisions being made by Texas State Representatives in order to assure that my constituents and all Texans continue to be empowered to create their future, the bedrock of a strong democracy.”

