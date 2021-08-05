Sunstone Engineering Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement of Seit Elettronica’s Induction Welding Systems
When your production process includes brazing, tinning, hardening, or reflow, an induction welding system from Sunstone is a must.
Sunstone Engineering announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Seit Electtronica to sell its induction welding systems in the United States.
Seit Elcttronica’s induction welders are equal to the high level of performance of our own pulse arc, resistance, and laser welders.”PAYSON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone Engineering, a manufacturer of world-class micro welders, announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Seit Electtronica to sell its induction welding systems in the United States.
— Jonathan Young
Induction welding is favored by heating and cooling manufacturers for how quickly coils can be hermetically sealed and connected to other components. Other manufacturers in the automotive, electronics, medical device, and valve industries prefer induction welding systems due to improved production efficiency. Seit Elettronica’s induction welding systems use a high-frequency generator to create an isolated and controlled welding area.
“Seit Elcttronica’s induction welders are equal to the high level of performance of our own pulse arc, resistance, and laser welders,” says Jonathan Young, president of Sunstone Engineering. “The opportunity to provide our customers with an induction welding system of the highest quality, which complements the welding technologies we already offer, is exciting.”
“Sunstone’s reputation for manufacturing and selling quality micro welders is a good fit for Seit Elettronica,” says Claudio Codello, president of Seit Elettronica. “Our induction welders broaden and compliment the welding technology options that Sunstone currently offers. Ultimately, the customer benefits the most from this agreement.”
Under the agreement, Sunstone Engineering will sell Seit Elettronica’s induction welding systems through its existing sales channel. The distribution agreement is exclusive and limited to the United States
About Sunstone Engineering
Sunstone Engineering LLC designs, engineers, and manufactures high-tech micro welding and engraving solutions for many different industries. The Sunstone product line includes laser, pulse arc, capacitive discharge, AC, linear DC, HF inverter, and hot bar reflow welding systems that are used in a variety of research and manufacturing fields and industries. Sunstone welders are used by Apple, NASA, MIT, GE, HP, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and multiple government and military agencies. For more information visit www.sunstonewelders.com or call +1-801-658-0015.
About Seit Elettronica
Seit Elettronica is a worldwide leader in the design and production of induction welders in the medium and high frequency range. Located in Valdobbiadene, Italy and founded in 1979, the company sells welding technology in the eyewear, dental, goldsmith, industrial, textile, and footwear industries throughout the world via its network of dealers. For more information visit https://www.seitelettronica.it/ or call +39 0423 975767.
Andy Jensen
Sunstone Engineering LLC
+1 801-319-4157
email us here
Brazing refrigeration pipes with Sunstone induction welders