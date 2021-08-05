PennDOT Names Highway Maintenance Manager for Chester County

King of Prussia – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that it has named Chris Bonenberger as the new Highway Maintenance Manager in Chester County.

“Chris is a valued member of PennDOT’s maintenance organization and brings a wealth of knowledge to this position,” PennDOT Assistant District Executive for Maintenance John Krafczyk said. “His highway maintenance experience combined with his managerial background provides a foundation for him to direct highway maintenance operations in Chester County successfully.”

In this position, Bonenberger will lead 131 employees, manage a budget of $34 million, and is charged with responsibility for all the maintenance activities on 1,130 miles of state highways in Chester County.

Bonenberger began his career with PennDOT in 2005 as a maintenance operator. He was promoted to several roadway program positions over the years, including county assistant maintenance manager and highway maintenance manager, before being promoted to senior highway maintenance manager.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

