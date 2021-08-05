Submit Release
News Search

There were 465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,699 in the last 365 days.

NEBRASKA FBLA NATIONAL AWARD WINNERS NAMED

News Release

August 5, 2021

More than 259 Nebraska students, advisers, and guests virtually attended the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference. Nebraska FBLA members competed in 79 events. More than 11,368 FBLA and Middle Level FBLA members attended the conference.

During the conference, members participated in leadership workshops, competitive events, and got to virtually tour the FBLA-PBL, Inc. headquarters in Reston, Virginia. This year’s theme was “Aspire.” Nebraska members brought home 17 Top Ten awards.

The Top Ten award winners are:

Second Place:

  • Raina Cattau, Jameson Herzberg and Olicia Lawless; Aurora – Business Ethics
  • Faith McDonald; Centura – Public Speaking

Third Place:

  • Cara Bunger; Wilcox-Hildreth – Middle Level Multimedia and Website Development

Fourth Place:

  • Baden Brumbaugh; Bellevue West – Future Business Leader

Fifth Place:

  • Wyatt Nun; Fillmore Central – Future Business Leader

Sixth Place:

  • Liz Hidalgo; Syracuse Dunbar Avoca – Database Design and Application
  • Holly Johnson and Addison Wynia; Wausa – Introduction to Social Media Strategies
  • Neeraj Kadubandi; Lincoln East – Marketing
  • Caden Carlson and Preston Ramaekers; Aurora – Sales Presentation

Eighth Place:

  • Baden Brumbaugh and Carmela Rigatuso; Bellevue West – American Enterprise Project
  • Kaytlin Danner, Cole Walters, and Halle Wilhelm; Syracuse – Business Financial Plan
  • Alexis Bacon, Bailey Frahm, and Sela Rikli; Elmwood Murdock – Partnership with Business Project

Ninth Place:

  • Brooklyn Eckert; Boyd County – Middle Level Business Etiquette
  • Sarah Lange; Raymond Central – Middle Level Career Exploration

Tenth Place:

  • Kale Wetjen; Heartland Community School – Personal Finance
  • Kadin Buhl and Ryder Kleckner; Twin River – Community Service Project
  • Lateisha Ngoi; Chadron – Electronic Career Portfolio

Top 15 Finalists:

  • Ethan McGee; Arlington – International Business
  • Emily Krupicka; Grand Island Northwest – Electronic Career Portfolio
  • Jacob Howe; York – Impromptu Speaking

Other national awards included:

First Place:

  • Axtell – March of Dimes Top Fundraising Chapter
  • Wausa High School – Market Share Nationally and Mountain Plains Region

Second Place:

  • March of Dimes Top Fundraising State FBLA

Lead4Change Challenge Winners:

Empowered to Lead. Inspired to Serve, chapters in Lead4Change a program that is focused on nurturing a new generation of leaders. Participating teams have won prize money for their non-profit organization and technology products for their school.

  • Maywood Community Services – Maywood FBLA
  • Diffuse Abuse – Lakeview FBLA
  • Our Change – Lakeview FBLA

FBLA Outstanding Chapter Award:

  • Elmwood-Murdock
  • Fillmore Central
  • Gibbon
  • Kearney
  • Sandhills

National Recognition Event Winners:

  • Wyatt Nun; Fillmore Central – Who’s Who in FBLA
  • Elizabeth Burnt; Boyd County – Young Leader Middle Level FBLA
  • Josh Hinrichs; Lincoln Southwest High School – Nebraska Outstanding Local Chapter Adviser

Chapter Challenge Award Winners:

  • Elmwood-Murdock
  • Kearney
  • Lakeview
  • Sandhills
  • Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca

On the Road to Nationals Award Recognition:

  • Adams Central
  • Amherst
  • Blair
  • Broken Bow
  • Columbus High
  • Emerson-Hubbard
  • Fillmore Central
  • Fremont
  • Gibbon
  • Lawrence Nelson
  • Lincoln High
  • Loup County
  • Lutheran High Northeast
  • McPhearson County
  • Meridian
  • Milford
  • Morrill
  • Neligh-Oakdale
  • Newman Grove
  • Norfolk Catholic
  • Pleasanton
  • Sandy Creek
  • Shelby-Rising City
  • Silver Lake
  • Stanton
  • Sterling
  • Superior
  • Tri-County
  • Wilber Clatonia

Gold Seal Chapter Award, Merit:

  • Arlington
  • Ashland-Greenwood
  • Bellevue West
  • Blair
  • Boyd County
  • Centura
  • Chadron
  • Dundy County Stratton
  • Elmwood-Murdock
  • Fillmore Central
  • Gibbon
  • Kearney
  • Omaha Marian
  • Raymond Central
  • Sandhills
  • Sargent
  • Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca
  • Tri County
  • Twin River
  • Waverly
  • Weeping Water
  • Wilber-Clatonia

Nebraska FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. Nebraska FBLA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Expanded Learning at the Nebraska Department of Education. https://www.fbla-pbl.org/

https://www.nxtbook.com/fbla/fbla/TBLSpecialEdition2021/index.php#/p/1

You just read:

NEBRASKA FBLA NATIONAL AWARD WINNERS NAMED

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.