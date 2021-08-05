NEBRASKA FBLA NATIONAL AWARD WINNERS NAMED

News Release

August 5, 2021

More than 259 Nebraska students, advisers, and guests virtually attended the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference. Nebraska FBLA members competed in 79 events. More than 11,368 FBLA and Middle Level FBLA members attended the conference.

During the conference, members participated in leadership workshops, competitive events, and got to virtually tour the FBLA-PBL, Inc. headquarters in Reston, Virginia. This year’s theme was “Aspire.” Nebraska members brought home 17 Top Ten awards.

The Top Ten award winners are:

Second Place:

Raina Cattau, Jameson Herzberg and Olicia Lawless; Aurora – Business Ethics

Faith McDonald; Centura – Public Speaking

Third Place:

Cara Bunger; Wilcox-Hildreth – Middle Level Multimedia and Website Development

Fourth Place:

Baden Brumbaugh; Bellevue West – Future Business Leader

Fifth Place:

Wyatt Nun; Fillmore Central – Future Business Leader

Sixth Place:

Liz Hidalgo; Syracuse Dunbar Avoca – Database Design and Application

Holly Johnson and Addison Wynia; Wausa – Introduction to Social Media Strategies

Neeraj Kadubandi; Lincoln East – Marketing

Caden Carlson and Preston Ramaekers; Aurora – Sales Presentation

Eighth Place:

Baden Brumbaugh and Carmela Rigatuso; Bellevue West – American Enterprise Project

Kaytlin Danner, Cole Walters, and Halle Wilhelm; Syracuse – Business Financial Plan

Alexis Bacon, Bailey Frahm, and Sela Rikli; Elmwood Murdock – Partnership with Business Project

Ninth Place:

Brooklyn Eckert; Boyd County – Middle Level Business Etiquette

Sarah Lange; Raymond Central – Middle Level Career Exploration

Tenth Place:

Kale Wetjen; Heartland Community School – Personal Finance

Kadin Buhl and Ryder Kleckner; Twin River – Community Service Project

Lateisha Ngoi; Chadron – Electronic Career Portfolio

Top 15 Finalists:

Ethan McGee; Arlington – International Business

Emily Krupicka; Grand Island Northwest – Electronic Career Portfolio

Jacob Howe; York – Impromptu Speaking

Other national awards included:

First Place:

Axtell – March of Dimes Top Fundraising Chapter

Wausa High School – Market Share Nationally and Mountain Plains Region

Second Place:

March of Dimes Top Fundraising State FBLA

Lead4Change Challenge Winners:

Empowered to Lead. Inspired to Serve, chapters in Lead4Change a program that is focused on nurturing a new generation of leaders. Participating teams have won prize money for their non-profit organization and technology products for their school.

Maywood Community Services – Maywood FBLA

Diffuse Abuse – Lakeview FBLA

Our Change – Lakeview FBLA

FBLA Outstanding Chapter Award:

Elmwood-Murdock

Fillmore Central

Gibbon

Kearney

Sandhills

National Recognition Event Winners:

Wyatt Nun; Fillmore Central – Who’s Who in FBLA

Elizabeth Burnt; Boyd County – Young Leader Middle Level FBLA

Josh Hinrichs; Lincoln Southwest High School – Nebraska Outstanding Local Chapter Adviser

Chapter Challenge Award Winners:

Elmwood-Murdock

Kearney

Lakeview

Sandhills

Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca

On the Road to Nationals Award Recognition:

Adams Central

Amherst

Blair

Broken Bow

Columbus High

Emerson-Hubbard

Fillmore Central

Fremont

Gibbon

Lawrence Nelson

Lincoln High

Loup County

Lutheran High Northeast

McPhearson County

Meridian

Milford

Morrill

Neligh-Oakdale

Newman Grove

Norfolk Catholic

Pleasanton

Sandy Creek

Shelby-Rising City

Silver Lake

Stanton

Sterling

Superior

Tri-County

Wilber Clatonia

Gold Seal Chapter Award, Merit:

Arlington

Ashland-Greenwood

Bellevue West

Blair

Boyd County

Centura

Chadron

Dundy County Stratton

Elmwood-Murdock

Fillmore Central

Gibbon

Kearney

Omaha Marian

Raymond Central

Sandhills

Sargent

Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca

Tri County

Twin River

Waverly

Weeping Water

Wilber-Clatonia

Nebraska FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. Nebraska FBLA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Expanded Learning at the Nebraska Department of Education. https://www.fbla-pbl.org/

https://www.nxtbook.com/fbla/fbla/TBLSpecialEdition2021/index.php#/p/1