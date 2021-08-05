NEBRASKA FBLA NATIONAL AWARD WINNERS NAMED
News Release
August 5, 2021
More than 259 Nebraska students, advisers, and guests virtually attended the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference. Nebraska FBLA members competed in 79 events. More than 11,368 FBLA and Middle Level FBLA members attended the conference.
During the conference, members participated in leadership workshops, competitive events, and got to virtually tour the FBLA-PBL, Inc. headquarters in Reston, Virginia. This year’s theme was “Aspire.” Nebraska members brought home 17 Top Ten awards.
The Top Ten award winners are:
Second Place:
- Raina Cattau, Jameson Herzberg and Olicia Lawless; Aurora – Business Ethics
- Faith McDonald; Centura – Public Speaking
Third Place:
- Cara Bunger; Wilcox-Hildreth – Middle Level Multimedia and Website Development
Fourth Place:
- Baden Brumbaugh; Bellevue West – Future Business Leader
Fifth Place:
- Wyatt Nun; Fillmore Central – Future Business Leader
Sixth Place:
- Liz Hidalgo; Syracuse Dunbar Avoca – Database Design and Application
- Holly Johnson and Addison Wynia; Wausa – Introduction to Social Media Strategies
- Neeraj Kadubandi; Lincoln East – Marketing
- Caden Carlson and Preston Ramaekers; Aurora – Sales Presentation
Eighth Place:
- Baden Brumbaugh and Carmela Rigatuso; Bellevue West – American Enterprise Project
- Kaytlin Danner, Cole Walters, and Halle Wilhelm; Syracuse – Business Financial Plan
- Alexis Bacon, Bailey Frahm, and Sela Rikli; Elmwood Murdock – Partnership with Business Project
Ninth Place:
- Brooklyn Eckert; Boyd County – Middle Level Business Etiquette
- Sarah Lange; Raymond Central – Middle Level Career Exploration
Tenth Place:
- Kale Wetjen; Heartland Community School – Personal Finance
- Kadin Buhl and Ryder Kleckner; Twin River – Community Service Project
- Lateisha Ngoi; Chadron – Electronic Career Portfolio
Top 15 Finalists:
- Ethan McGee; Arlington – International Business
- Emily Krupicka; Grand Island Northwest – Electronic Career Portfolio
- Jacob Howe; York – Impromptu Speaking
Other national awards included:
First Place:
- Axtell – March of Dimes Top Fundraising Chapter
- Wausa High School – Market Share Nationally and Mountain Plains Region
Second Place:
- March of Dimes Top Fundraising State FBLA
Lead4Change Challenge Winners:
Empowered to Lead. Inspired to Serve, chapters in Lead4Change a program that is focused on nurturing a new generation of leaders. Participating teams have won prize money for their non-profit organization and technology products for their school.
- Maywood Community Services – Maywood FBLA
- Diffuse Abuse – Lakeview FBLA
- Our Change – Lakeview FBLA
FBLA Outstanding Chapter Award:
- Elmwood-Murdock
- Fillmore Central
- Gibbon
- Kearney
- Sandhills
National Recognition Event Winners:
- Wyatt Nun; Fillmore Central – Who’s Who in FBLA
- Elizabeth Burnt; Boyd County – Young Leader Middle Level FBLA
- Josh Hinrichs; Lincoln Southwest High School – Nebraska Outstanding Local Chapter Adviser
Chapter Challenge Award Winners:
- Elmwood-Murdock
- Kearney
- Lakeview
- Sandhills
- Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca
On the Road to Nationals Award Recognition:
- Adams Central
- Amherst
- Blair
- Broken Bow
- Columbus High
- Emerson-Hubbard
- Fillmore Central
- Fremont
- Gibbon
- Lawrence Nelson
- Lincoln High
- Loup County
- Lutheran High Northeast
- McPhearson County
- Meridian
- Milford
- Morrill
- Neligh-Oakdale
- Newman Grove
- Norfolk Catholic
- Pleasanton
- Sandy Creek
- Shelby-Rising City
- Silver Lake
- Stanton
- Sterling
- Superior
- Tri-County
- Wilber Clatonia
Gold Seal Chapter Award, Merit:
- Arlington
- Ashland-Greenwood
- Bellevue West
- Blair
- Boyd County
- Centura
- Chadron
- Dundy County Stratton
- Elmwood-Murdock
- Fillmore Central
- Gibbon
- Kearney
- Omaha Marian
- Raymond Central
- Sandhills
- Sargent
- Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca
- Tri County
- Twin River
- Waverly
- Weeping Water
- Wilber-Clatonia
Nebraska FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. Nebraska FBLA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Expanded Learning at the Nebraska Department of Education. https://www.fbla-pbl.org/
https://www.nxtbook.com/fbla/fbla/TBLSpecialEdition2021/index.php#/p/1