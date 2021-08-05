Link Reservations Inc/LinkResPet ($LRSV) Grows Retail Presence with Florida-based Collins Tobacco & Vape Retail Store
Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV) announce its LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD products will be available at Collins Tobacco & Vape Store a new stockist in Florida
Link Reservations Inc. (OTCBB:LRSV)LONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking CBD stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire- Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV), a provider of medicinal mushroom and cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products for both humans and pets, announces its LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD products will be available for purchase at Collins Tobacco & Vape Store 6750 Collins Miami Beach, a new stockist in Florida. The Company will initially stock its pet and human wellness products in two of Collins Tobacco and Vape’s shops as it looks to grow its retail presence in physical shops.
Rene Lauritsen, Link Reservations Inc CEO commented: “We are very excited about this retail relationship with Collins Tobacco & Vape and are in discussions to stock our products in two of their locations, with the hope to add more locations for consumers to purchase our pet and human products at their shops. It opens up more sources of revenue and product presence in the marketplace, building on our mission to increase consumer awareness of our exceptional product lines.”
The Company will be stocking its LinkResPet cat and dog CBD products, as well as its DailyLifeCBD mushroom-infused Immune product in two of the Florida retailer’s shops. Collins Tobacco & Vape has been in business for 12 years and currently has four locations in Miami and Miami Beach.
The CBD market is expected to be worth $216 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 45.6% from 2021. Remarkably, the pet CBD product sector is poised to outpace the growth of the human CBD product sector. As part of its strategy to grow sales, the Company is increasing the availability of its LinkResPet products, its product line tailored for pets, and its DailyLifeCBD products, aimed at humans, across both online and brick and mortar retailers. LRSV is targeting both smaller “mom & pop” customers as well as more online-focused ones as part of its growth plan. Included in this is the Company’s plans to stock their products on Amazon.com and at a later date Amazon UK.
Additionally, after launching its mushroom wellness product, Link Reservations Inc is exploring the opportunity to develop further mushroom infused product lines, in order to take advantage of the quick development of the small market. Moreover, and eventually if laws allow, the Company is also targeting the “magic mushroom” product niche.
LinkResPet’s products consist of CBD tinctures for dogs and cats. While DailyLifeCBD has a functional mushroom and CBD range of products including its DailyLifeCBD Immune tincture, as well as other CBD products in the pipeline. All products are made with the highest quality hemp oil and are lab tested, THC and GMO free. The hemp oil used in LRSV products comes from organically grown certified U.S. and European hemp. The Company ensures that its products undergo a rigorous process of quality control and testing using the latest scientific methods.
About Link Reservations Inc.
Link Reservations Inc is a CBD and wellness product provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of both people and pets worldwide. Its trades through its two brands; LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD. LinkResPet develops and markets hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses. DailyLifeCBD provides everyday hemp-based CBD wellness and mushroom products for people. The Company has operations in both the US and Europe.
