Transylvania County Courts Adjusting Operations Due to COVID-19

Today, Transylvania County court officials announced that, due to an incidence of COVID-19 resulting in facility sanitation and quarantine of staff in accordance with public health guidelines, adjustments are being made to court operations as follows:

The Clerk's Office will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. through August 11.

A drop box will be located at the entrance of the courthouse for filings.

District criminal court has been canceled for August 5 and August 10.

Superior criminal court has been canceled for August 9-11.

Additional Information

Any questions can be directed to the clerk of superior court at 828-885-3000.

Some court matters can be processed online at NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit NCcourts.gov/Closings.