2021-08-04 13:01:23.917 Aurora Resident Surprised by $50,000 Powerball Win

After playing Powerball regularly for a few years, Kim Hall of Aurora has won a $50,000 prize by matching four of five white-ball numbers plus the Powerball in the June 30 drawing.

The day after the drawing, Hall checked his Quick Pick numbers on his computer to see if they matched those drawn: 24, 29, 50, 65, 66, and a Powerball of 14. Lacking only one of the numbers, Hall was initially unsure how much he had won.

“I didn’t realize how much it was at first,” he said. “It took me a minute to figure it out. I’m used to $2 here, $4 there or whatever. But this was a pretty big surprise.”

Hall’s Powerball ticket was the 26th sold in Missouri in 2021 to win a $50,000 base prize by matching four of five white-ball numbers plus the Powerball. He purchased his ticket at Murphy USA, 3018 S. Elliot Ave., in Aurora.