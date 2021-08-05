US-41 detoured in Menominee for railroad crossing repairs

Contact:



Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

August 5, 2021 -- Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, US-41 in Menominee will be closed and detoured at 10th Avenue due to railroad crossing repairs.

CN Railway will be repairing a railroad crossing at US-41/Hall Avenue just across the state line in Marinette, Wisconsin, which will require closing US-41. A signed detour will be in place. Southbound US-41 traffic will be detoured via 10th Avenue in Menominee to the Hattie Street Bridge. The detour will be reversed for northbound traffic. Motorists should expect delays.

The traffic signal at US-41/13th Avenue will be monitored and may operate in flash mode to minimize backups and delays. Left turns from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Welcome Center onto southbound US-41 will be prohibited due to the temporary traffic reconfiguration.

Local business will remain open, but access may be restricted at specific locations. The US-41 bridge over the Menominee River will be closed to local traffic during the detour.

The road is expected to reopen by the end of the day Friday, Aug. 13.

CN Railway has a 24-hour emergency contact number: 800-465-9239.