NAKIVO Reveals 52% Revenue Growth Worldwide
NAKIVO concludes Q2 2021 with revenue growth of 52% worldwideSPARKS, NEVADA, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAKIVO Inc., a fast-growing software company dedicated to protecting physical, virtual, cloud, and SaaS environments, announced its Q2 2021 financial results today.
In Q2 2021, NAKIVO achieved the following:
Revenue: NAKIVO’s revenue grew by 52% worldwide in Q2 2021 in comparison to Q2 2020. In Q2 2021, of the total revenue, 53% came from the EMEA region, 37% came from the Americas, and 10% came from the Asia-Pacific region. The highest producers of revenue in Q2 2021 for NAKIVO were the United States, Germany, and France.
NAKIVO’s revenue grew more than 100% QoQ in Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, French Polynesia, Gibraltar, Indonesia, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Panama, Romania, Serbia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates.
Customers: Currently, NAKIVO has over 19,000 paid customers in 158 countries. The company’s customer base grew by 25% in Q2 2021over Q2 2020. The number of new customers grew by 27% in the EMEA region, by 25% in the Asia-Pacific region, and by 19% in the Americas. For the first time, new customers from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Honduras, Laos, Nicaragua, and Senegal became NAKIVO’s customers. Enterprises continue to choose NAKIVO Backup & Replication as their preferred data protection solution, with new deployments growing by 75% in Q2 2021 over Q2 2020.
A sample of customers in Q2 2021 includes Penn-Harris-Maddison School Corporation, Marine Nationale, Lawo AG, National Statistics Office Thailand, Intrusion, Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, and others.
Some examples of customer success stories in Q2 2021 include: Siggi Group (NAKIVO Ensures High Availability with Site Security for Italian Clothing Manufacturer), Altius Insurance (Insurance Company Abandons Backup to Tape and Switches to NAKIVO Backup & Replication), and Columbia Nephrology (Medical Practice Saves Thousands on Renewal with NAKIVO).
Technology Partners: In Q2 2021, NAKIVO successfully delivered its solutions via technology partners, as more enterprises and SMBs chose to install NAKIVO Backup & Replication on partner hardware. Particularly, QNAP NAS installations grew by 13% in Q2 2021 vs. Q2 2020.
Solution Partners: Currently, NAKIVO has over 6,000 software solution providers as partners across the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific region. In Q2 2021, 230 new solution providers joined the NAKIVO Partner Program and now offer NAKIVO products to their enterprise and SMB customers.
Managed Service Providers: NAKIVO’s Managed Service Provider Program enables managed service, cloud, and hosting providers to deliver VM backup as a service (BaaS), VM replication as a service (RaaS), and VM disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) to their customers. In Q2 2021, the number of managed service providers grew by 49% vs. Q2 2020.
“Another quarter of 2021 has proven to be successful for NAKIVO worldwide,” said NAKIVO CEO Bruce Talley. “In Q2 2021, we expanded the scope of Microsoft 365 data protection and introduced VMware Cloud Director Backup. We also continue to help SMBs and enterprises defeat ransomware and deliver the features they need to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.”
About NAKIVO
NAKIVO is a US-based corporation dedicated to delivering the ultimate backup, ransomware protection and site recovery solution for virtual, physical, cloud and SaaS environments. As one of the fastest-growing backup and ransomware recovery software vendors in the industry, NAKIVO boasts 22 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, 5-star online community reviews, 98% customer satisfaction with support and a network of over 6,000 partners worldwide. Over 19,000 customers in 158 countries trust NAKIVO with protecting their data, including major companies like Coca-Cola, Honda, Siemens, and Cisco.
