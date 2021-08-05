Stage 3 Talent’s Latest Data Training Program Delivers in 100% Job Placement

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, Stage 3 Talent completed its inaugural data professional cohort with one of the top STEM graduate training and placement programs in the United States. Upon completion, the cohort resulted in 100% job placement for participants, proving both the quality and efficacy of S3T’s unique approach to curriculum development and instructional design for technical training.

Regardless of industry or vertical, data skills have become essential for virtually every role within an organization. To address the increasing demand for data-skilled talent, S3T partnered with the STEM graduate training and placement program to design a curriculum for data literacy that targets both technical and non-technical roles. The resulting cohort builds a foundation in data literacy and equips participants with the job-ready skills to work effectively with data professionals.

“Very soon, data literacy will be a non-negotiable skill for enterprise roles, regardless of the department, “ said Eric Wise, Founder, and CEO of Stage 3 Talent. “Considering how difficult it is to find data-skilled professionals in today’s job market, the most progressive organizations are preparing for future talent demands by shouldering the responsibility of technical education and building skills training academies to cultivate talent from within.”

In addition to covering all data literacy basics, S3T’s professional data program supports data enablement by focusing on querying, analysis, and visualization of data using languages like SQL and tools such as PowerBI and Tableau. In doing so, employees across all business units gain the necessary skills and experience to analyze databases and extract valuable insights after IT teams store, secure, and make data available. The learning experience also includes more advanced technical skills development in languages such as Python and the utilization of common tools and frameworks for ETL, data cleansing, and machine learning.

Looking ahead, S3T will continue to evolve the unique learning experiences they deliver by including even more self-paced options, hands-on labs, and mentorship. More specifically, S3T is expanding delivery formats to include a responsive learning experience unlike any other. Once completed, they hope to enable participants to advance through a program at their own pace while ensuring that all learners have the support and resources needed to be successful.

About Stage 3 Talent

S3T specializes in content creation, instructional design, and the delivery of technical training curricula for upskilling and reskilling employees. Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, their team of education experts studies the current technical environment and reverse-engineers a training solution that delivers specific learning outcomes. As a result, organizations can quickly and effectively develop job-ready skills to prepare employees for specialized roles in software development, data analytics, data engineering, and cloud computing.

To learn more about advancing data competencies in your organization, contact S3T at contactus@stage3talent.com.

