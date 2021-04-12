Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Stage 3 Talent Launches New Branding & Website For the “New Normal”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stage 3 Talent is a team of software developers, teachers, and instructional design professionals founded by the same person who initiated one of the first-ever full-time IT skills training bootcamps in the world. In Q1 of 2021, the company underwent significant rebranding in response to seismic shifts in the talent market, directly resulting from the global pandemic. The growing community of S3T followers can expect to see:

-A bold new website featuring dynamic graphics, fresh content, and a state-of-the-art UX/UI experience—all designed to better reflect the company’s evolving mission and values. 

-The debut of a new blog and resource center, featuring exclusive interviews and expert insights from founders of bootcamp-style training for rapid IT upskilling, as well as data-packed case studies and compelling articles on the latest industry trends. 

-An expanded portfolio of IT skills training solutions designed to address new and emerging challenges faced by IT directors and talent directors in charge of employee learning and development programming. 

As veterans of the talent war, we recognized right away that mounting pressures to digitize in early 2020 would become a benchmark indicating the point of no return for commercial operations,” said Eric Wise, Co-Founder and CEO of Stage 3 Talent. “Already, enterprises needed better solutions for training IT skills and developing their workforces for the future of business. Overnight, that need became dire.”

Without access to a reserve of skilled IT professionals, many organizations will struggle to evolve in critical areas, including data science and analytics. To level up talent, S3T offers a forward-thinking approach to curriculum development. Their flexible approach enables organizations to create, pilot, and adapt curricula on-demand to meet constant changes in technology. Under the guidance of some of the most experienced IT education professionals in the industry, organizations that work with S3T assume far less risk and financial burden compared to traditional curriculum development approaches while gaining greater access to expertise, resources, learning technology, and administrative support. 

Visit the new S3T website at https://stage3talent.com/ to learn more about their trifecta solution to IT skills training and employee development. Or, contact the sales team at contactus@stage3talent.com to discuss available solutions for your training needs.

