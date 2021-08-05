Submit Release
News Search

There were 432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,719 in the last 365 days.

National Grid Improves Detection of Contamination in Gas Supplies

LineVu installed at entry point

LineVu installed at entry point

National Grid has published the report on a 32-month project assessing the LineVu system from Process Vision.

Safety is our paramount consideration.”
— Paul Stockwell

UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contamination in gas networks is a global problem, causing corrosion and damage to plant and equipment with high clean-up costs. The project has validated improvements in the detection of contamination entering gas networks and demonstrated that LineVu is ready to move from research to business-as-usual equipment with plans to install systems at entry points to the UK transmission system.

LineVu brings a new approach to monitoring. It is a permanently installed camera-based system, using image processing to provide an alarm when contamination is detected, and enables access to a live video stream of pipeline activity. Implementing this technology will allow operators to make proactive, evidence-based decisions.

More effective maintenance will be possible, and the threats posed by contamination will be greatly decreased.

It is known that liquid events can significantly increase the uncertainty of fiscal measurements, such as flow and
calorific value. Limiting these events, and the knowledge gained from monitoring, can reduce these errors.

Capable of detecting all types of solid and liquid contamination, LineVu provides pipeline operators certainty on gas pipeline contamination levels. During the National Grid project, the LineVu technology provided good validation levels using a variety of flow regimes.

Gas Safety (Management) Regulations (GS(M)R) require that gas transported in the National Transmission System should not contain liquids or solids. The project raises awareness of contamination in gas flows received into the network and the industry’s reliance on separator efficiency.

The LineVu technology draws attention to separators and compressors that require maintenance.

A live video stream directly to control rooms allows operators to react immediately to alarms in the same way they would if the gas was outside of specification for water vapour or H2S.

LineVu will:
• lead to better compliance with GS(M)R;
• improve flow assurance;
• decrease operational risk;
• lead to better maintenance of asset integrity;
• act as an early warning to prevent damage to plant
and instrumentation.

The National Grid report and further information on LineVu can be found at: www.processvision.com/report

Rebecca Taylor
Process Vision Ltd
+44 1256 883304
becky.taylor@processvision.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

LineVu | Tackling a Process Engineers Worst Case Scenario | Innovation Technology for better efficiency in natural gas systems

You just read:

National Grid Improves Detection of Contamination in Gas Supplies

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.